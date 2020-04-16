Rent Calculator
7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM
1 of 8
7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street
7644 East Sierra Morena Street
·
Location
7644 East Sierra Morena Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice home located in the popular community of Las Sendas.Gated community, 3 bedrooms split floor plan. Desert landscaping front and backLarge great room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street have any available units?
7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street have?
Some of 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street currently offering any rent specials?
7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street pet-friendly?
No, 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street offer parking?
No, 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street does not offer parking.
Does 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street have a pool?
No, 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street does not have a pool.
Does 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street have accessible units?
No, 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7644 E SIERRA MORENA Street has units with dishwashers.
