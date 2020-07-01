All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 759 South Doran.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
759 South Doran
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

759 South Doran

759 South Doran · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

759 South Doran, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms and 3 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bathroom has a walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 South Doran have any available units?
759 South Doran doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 759 South Doran currently offering any rent specials?
759 South Doran is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 South Doran pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 South Doran is pet friendly.
Does 759 South Doran offer parking?
No, 759 South Doran does not offer parking.
Does 759 South Doran have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 South Doran does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 South Doran have a pool?
No, 759 South Doran does not have a pool.
Does 759 South Doran have accessible units?
No, 759 South Doran does not have accessible units.
Does 759 South Doran have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 South Doran does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 759 South Doran have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 South Doran does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College