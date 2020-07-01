759 South Doran

Amenities

A charming 4 bedrooms and 3 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bathroom has a walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub! Spacious fenced backyard that's great for entertaining!

