Location

7552 East Natal Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,751 sf home is located in Mesa, AZ. This home features tile floors and plush carpeting, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7552 East Natal Avenue have any available units?
7552 East Natal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7552 East Natal Avenue have?
Some of 7552 East Natal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7552 East Natal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7552 East Natal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7552 East Natal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7552 East Natal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7552 East Natal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7552 East Natal Avenue offers parking.
Does 7552 East Natal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7552 East Natal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7552 East Natal Avenue have a pool?
No, 7552 East Natal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7552 East Natal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7552 East Natal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7552 East Natal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7552 East Natal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
