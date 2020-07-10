7462 E Pueblo Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4374efe0b3 ---- Both charming and loads of character! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home features many upgrades! Kitchen has Silestone tops, stainless steel Appliances and a ton of cabinets. Stunning mix of tile and hardwood flooring adorn the home along with lots of natural sunlight. There is a 2-car garage, utility sink, central vac, wood-burning fireplace plus tons of closet storage & adorable ceiling fans throughout. The back yard of this corner lot is peaceful with lush landscaping, garden area, huge shed and sparkling pool! The patio is full length for lots of room to relax. This is one to put on your ''must see'' list. Sorry - No cats allowed.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 2%, Pet Deposit: $200/per (if applicable), Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage Pool