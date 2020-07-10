All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

7462 E Pueblo Ave

7462 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7462 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4374efe0b3 ---- Both charming and loads of character! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home features many upgrades! Kitchen has Silestone tops, stainless steel Appliances and a ton of cabinets. Stunning mix of tile and hardwood flooring adorn the home along with lots of natural sunlight. There is a 2-car garage, utility sink, central vac, wood-burning fireplace plus tons of closet storage & adorable ceiling fans throughout. The back yard of this corner lot is peaceful with lush landscaping, garden area, huge shed and sparkling pool! The patio is full length for lots of room to relax. This is one to put on your ''must see'' list. Sorry - No cats allowed.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 2%, Pet Deposit: $200/per (if applicable), Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7462 E Pueblo Ave have any available units?
7462 E Pueblo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7462 E Pueblo Ave have?
Some of 7462 E Pueblo Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7462 E Pueblo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7462 E Pueblo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7462 E Pueblo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7462 E Pueblo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7462 E Pueblo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7462 E Pueblo Ave offers parking.
Does 7462 E Pueblo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7462 E Pueblo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7462 E Pueblo Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7462 E Pueblo Ave has a pool.
Does 7462 E Pueblo Ave have accessible units?
No, 7462 E Pueblo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7462 E Pueblo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7462 E Pueblo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

