Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7421 East Navarro Avenue

7421 East Navarro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7421 East Navarro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute 3 bedroom home is located in Superstition Springs Community. Home features 2 bathrooms, front desert landscape, and neutral flooring throughout.
*Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator are in as-is condition*
Property Available 2/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $900
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 2/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7421 East Navarro Avenue have any available units?
7421 East Navarro Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7421 East Navarro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7421 East Navarro Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7421 East Navarro Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7421 East Navarro Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7421 East Navarro Avenue offer parking?
No, 7421 East Navarro Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7421 East Navarro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7421 East Navarro Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7421 East Navarro Avenue have a pool?
No, 7421 East Navarro Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7421 East Navarro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7421 East Navarro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7421 East Navarro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7421 East Navarro Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7421 East Navarro Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7421 East Navarro Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
