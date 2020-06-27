Rent Calculator
742 E 2nd St
742 E 2nd St
742 East 2nd Street
No Longer Available
Location
742 East 2nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85203
Pioneer Protectors
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath on HUGE Lot w/ lots of space! Fresh paint. Call/Text Kara 480.232.4288
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 742 E 2nd St have any available units?
742 E 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 742 E 2nd St have?
Some of 742 E 2nd St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 742 E 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
742 E 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 E 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 E 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 742 E 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 742 E 2nd St offers parking.
Does 742 E 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 E 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 E 2nd St have a pool?
No, 742 E 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 742 E 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 742 E 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 742 E 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 E 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
