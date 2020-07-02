All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7419 E INVERNESS Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

7419 E INVERNESS Avenue

7419 East Inverness Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7419 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Incredible Golf Course home, you'll feel like your on vacation all the time! Located in the quiet community of Desert Sands, with in-ground pool. 3 bedroom 3 bath with dual master bedrooms. One master bedroom overlooking the swimming pool and golf course. Huge living room & entry with vaulted ceilings in Living room and in one of the Master bedrooms. All new windows, flooring, drywall, and paint through out. Outside also has new paint, landscaping, and pool just refinished with pebbletech last year. Call now, only available through September of this year at this very low price!Owner/Agent, Owner is a licensed AZ RealtorNon-smokingNo petsSecurity Deposit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue have any available units?
7419 E INVERNESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7419 E INVERNESS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue offer parking?
No, 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue has a pool.
Does 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7419 E INVERNESS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College