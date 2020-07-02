7419 E INVERNESS Avenue

Amenities

Incredible Golf Course home, you'll feel like your on vacation all the time! Located in the quiet community of Desert Sands, with in-ground pool. 3 bedroom 3 bath with dual master bedrooms. One master bedroom overlooking the swimming pool and golf course. Huge living room & entry with vaulted ceilings in Living room and in one of the Master bedrooms. All new windows, flooring, drywall, and paint through out. Outside also has new paint, landscaping, and pool just refinished with pebbletech last year. Call now, only available through September of this year at this very low price!Owner/Agent, Owner is a licensed AZ RealtorNon-smokingNo petsSecurity Deposit required