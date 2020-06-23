All apartments in Mesa
737 West 1st Avenue

Location

737 West 1st Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Comite de Familias de Accion

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 plex apt, two story unit with basement, family room/kitchen and 1/2 bath on first floor, bedrooms and full bath in basement, huge private yard, hookups for stackable washer/dryer, storage room, water included, tenant pays electricity and trash thru city of Mesa. *** Pictures may be of a different unit in the same complex.***
$53 application fee per adult. One time admin set up fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are applicable on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets , if approved & allowed at subject location, require additional fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 West 1st Avenue have any available units?
737 West 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 West 1st Avenue have?
Some of 737 West 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 West 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
737 West 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 West 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 West 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 737 West 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 737 West 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 737 West 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 West 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 West 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 737 West 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 737 West 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 737 West 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 737 West 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 West 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
