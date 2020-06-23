737 West 1st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 plex apt, two story unit with basement, family room/kitchen and 1/2 bath on first floor, bedrooms and full bath in basement, huge private yard, hookups for stackable washer/dryer, storage room, water included, tenant pays electricity and trash thru city of Mesa. *** Pictures may be of a different unit in the same complex.***

$53 application fee per adult. One time admin set up fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are applicable on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets , if approved & allowed at subject location, require additional fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.