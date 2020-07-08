Rent Calculator
7331 E NAVARRO Avenue
7331 East Navarro Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7331 East Navarro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedroom 2 bath 1668 sf home with a pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue have any available units?
7331 E NAVARRO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue have?
Some of 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7331 E NAVARRO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue offer parking?
No, 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue has a pool.
Does 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7331 E NAVARRO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
