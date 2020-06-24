All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

7326 E JUANITA Avenue

7326 East Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7326 East Juanita Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 E JUANITA Avenue have any available units?
7326 E JUANITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7326 E JUANITA Avenue have?
Some of 7326 E JUANITA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 E JUANITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7326 E JUANITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 E JUANITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7326 E JUANITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7326 E JUANITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7326 E JUANITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 7326 E JUANITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 E JUANITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 E JUANITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 7326 E JUANITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7326 E JUANITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7326 E JUANITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 E JUANITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7326 E JUANITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
