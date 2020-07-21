Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 7233 E KENWOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
7233 E KENWOOD Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7233 E KENWOOD Street
7233 East Kenwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
7233 East Kenwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 story East Mesa home close to amenities! Come see it in person!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7233 E KENWOOD Street have any available units?
7233 E KENWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7233 E KENWOOD Street have?
Some of 7233 E KENWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7233 E KENWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
7233 E KENWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7233 E KENWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 7233 E KENWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 7233 E KENWOOD Street offer parking?
No, 7233 E KENWOOD Street does not offer parking.
Does 7233 E KENWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7233 E KENWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7233 E KENWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 7233 E KENWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 7233 E KENWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 7233 E KENWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7233 E KENWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7233 E KENWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Piedra by Mark-Taylor
4510 E Banner Gateway Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
Comite De Families En Accion
The Groves
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Fiesta Park Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College