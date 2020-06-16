All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

7230 E KNOLL Street

7230 East Knoll Street · (602) 741-7889
Location

7230 East Knoll Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Immaculate Northeast Mesa Home with community pool, spa, and sport courts. Minutes from 202-Sky Harbor-20 min. A+ Schools- This turnkey home w/vaulted ceilings has all the amenities- kitchen boasts all new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and dining. The half bath and interior laundry are just steps away. Upgraded 20'' tile downstairs with all new carpeting upstairs. Don't miss the warm, custom paint palette to complement your personal decor. Ceiling fans throughout, window seats,vaulted ceilings,-skylights in master bath-private backyard with patio and grass/mature plants for those backyard bbq's. If that isn't enough-- it comes with ''weekly landscape service included'' in the rent. Yours to enjoy without the upkeep:) Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 E KNOLL Street have any available units?
7230 E KNOLL Street has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7230 E KNOLL Street have?
Some of 7230 E KNOLL Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7230 E KNOLL Street currently offering any rent specials?
7230 E KNOLL Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 E KNOLL Street pet-friendly?
No, 7230 E KNOLL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7230 E KNOLL Street offer parking?
Yes, 7230 E KNOLL Street does offer parking.
Does 7230 E KNOLL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 E KNOLL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 E KNOLL Street have a pool?
Yes, 7230 E KNOLL Street has a pool.
Does 7230 E KNOLL Street have accessible units?
No, 7230 E KNOLL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 E KNOLL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7230 E KNOLL Street has units with dishwashers.
