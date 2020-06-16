7230 E KNOLL Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Immaculate Northeast Mesa Home with community pool, spa, and sport courts. Minutes from 202-Sky Harbor-20 min. A+ Schools- This turnkey home w/vaulted ceilings has all the amenities- kitchen boasts all new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, breakfast bar and dining. The half bath and interior laundry are just steps away. Upgraded 20'' tile downstairs with all new carpeting upstairs. Don't miss the warm, custom paint palette to complement your personal decor. Ceiling fans throughout, window seats,vaulted ceilings,-skylights in master bath-private backyard with patio and grass/mature plants for those backyard bbq's. If that isn't enough-- it comes with ''weekly landscape service included'' in the rent. Yours to enjoy without the upkeep:) Available immediately!