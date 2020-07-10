All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

7214 E KENWOOD Street

7214 East Kenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

7214 East Kenwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Immaculate Northeast Mesa Home w/ community pool, spa, and sport courts. Minutes from 202-Sky Harbor-20 min. A+ Schools- This turnkey home w/vaulted ceilings has all the amenities- kitchen boasts all new Samsung Stainless Black appliances, recessed lighting, breakfast bar & dining. The half bath & interior laundry are just steps away. Upgraded 20'' tile downstairs w/wood vinyl staircase/hall &carpeted bedrooms. Don't miss the warm, custom paint palette to complement your personal decor. Ceiling fans throughout, window seats,vaulted ceilings,-skylights in master bath-private backyard with patio and grass/mature plants for those backyard bbq's. If that isn't enough-- it comes with ''weekly landscape service included'' in the rent. Yours to enjoy without the upkeep:) Available immediatel

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 E KENWOOD Street have any available units?
7214 E KENWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7214 E KENWOOD Street have?
Some of 7214 E KENWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7214 E KENWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
7214 E KENWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 E KENWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 7214 E KENWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7214 E KENWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 7214 E KENWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 7214 E KENWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7214 E KENWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 E KENWOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 7214 E KENWOOD Street has a pool.
Does 7214 E KENWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 7214 E KENWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 E KENWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7214 E KENWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.

