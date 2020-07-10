7214 E KENWOOD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Immaculate Northeast Mesa Home w/ community pool, spa, and sport courts. Minutes from 202-Sky Harbor-20 min. A+ Schools- This turnkey home w/vaulted ceilings has all the amenities- kitchen boasts all new Samsung Stainless Black appliances, recessed lighting, breakfast bar & dining. The half bath & interior laundry are just steps away. Upgraded 20'' tile downstairs w/wood vinyl staircase/hall &carpeted bedrooms. Don't miss the warm, custom paint palette to complement your personal decor. Ceiling fans throughout, window seats,vaulted ceilings,-skylights in master bath-private backyard with patio and grass/mature plants for those backyard bbq's. If that isn't enough-- it comes with ''weekly landscape service included'' in the rent. Yours to enjoy without the upkeep:) Available immediatel