Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Central Mesa 2Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Just remodeled in central Mesa. Cute and Cozy. 2 Bed 1 Bath, large backyard. Exterior washer dryer hookups. This is a Non Smoking property. No smoking interior or exterior on property. NO PETS. Home is available June 1st. Application Fee is $45.00 per adult. Credit Score at 600 and above.

Please take a drive to location to be sure the home and location are a great fit, before calling to set an appointment to view.



(RLNE4921517)