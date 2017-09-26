All apartments in Mesa
7146 E SANDIA Circle

7146 E Sandia Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7146 E Sandia Cir, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful home in Las Sendas! The MOUNTAIN VIEWS from back yard are spectacular! Enormous Family Room, with built-ins and a Gas Fireplace, looking out to the backyard and open the the Cook's Kitchen. Kitchen has Granite Counters, Thermador appliances, including a Thermador Sub Zero Refrigerator, a Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Room for informal dining. Also, there are Formal Dining Room and Living Rooms, a spacious Master Suite and Bath featuring a large Snail Shower, Soaking Tub, 2 separate vanities and a nice walk-in closets. There is also another Master Suite or it could be a Den, Office or Theatre Room, and has it's own full Bathroom. Private Courtyard in the front yard and an Amazing Back Yard with Pool and Spa, Firepit and Golf Putting Green. Private Lot with no homes behind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7146 E SANDIA Circle have any available units?
7146 E SANDIA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7146 E SANDIA Circle have?
Some of 7146 E SANDIA Circle's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7146 E SANDIA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7146 E SANDIA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7146 E SANDIA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7146 E SANDIA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7146 E SANDIA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7146 E SANDIA Circle offers parking.
Does 7146 E SANDIA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7146 E SANDIA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7146 E SANDIA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7146 E SANDIA Circle has a pool.
Does 7146 E SANDIA Circle have accessible units?
No, 7146 E SANDIA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7146 E SANDIA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7146 E SANDIA Circle has units with dishwashers.
