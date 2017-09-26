7146 E SANDIA Circle

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Beautiful home in Las Sendas! The MOUNTAIN VIEWS from back yard are spectacular! Enormous Family Room, with built-ins and a Gas Fireplace, looking out to the backyard and open the the Cook's Kitchen. Kitchen has Granite Counters, Thermador appliances, including a Thermador Sub Zero Refrigerator, a Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Room for informal dining. Also, there are Formal Dining Room and Living Rooms, a spacious Master Suite and Bath featuring a large Snail Shower, Soaking Tub, 2 separate vanities and a nice walk-in closets. There is also another Master Suite or it could be a Den, Office or Theatre Room, and has it's own full Bathroom. Private Courtyard in the front yard and an Amazing Back Yard with Pool and Spa, Firepit and Golf Putting Green. Private Lot with no homes behind!