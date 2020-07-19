All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6935 E LOMITA Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:50 PM

6935 E LOMITA Avenue

6935 East Lomita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6935 East Lomita Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
PENDING. 3 bed with a huge den could use as a bedroom. Open floor plan with wood flooringthroughout. High ceiling with nice flow from the moment you enter the house. Huge kitchen islandwith granite counter-top. Big pantry. Woodfloor throughout the living room, family room and kitchen area. Bay windows in living room, master bedroom, and kitchen. Plantationshutters in den/office and family room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Easy maintenancelandscaping with gravel front and back yard. Rent includes fridge, washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 E LOMITA Avenue have any available units?
6935 E LOMITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6935 E LOMITA Avenue have?
Some of 6935 E LOMITA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6935 E LOMITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6935 E LOMITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 E LOMITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6935 E LOMITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6935 E LOMITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6935 E LOMITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 6935 E LOMITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6935 E LOMITA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 E LOMITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 6935 E LOMITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6935 E LOMITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6935 E LOMITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 E LOMITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6935 E LOMITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
