6935 E LOMITA Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

PENDING. 3 bed with a huge den could use as a bedroom. Open floor plan with wood flooringthroughout. High ceiling with nice flow from the moment you enter the house. Huge kitchen islandwith granite counter-top. Big pantry. Woodfloor throughout the living room, family room and kitchen area. Bay windows in living room, master bedroom, and kitchen. Plantationshutters in den/office and family room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Easy maintenancelandscaping with gravel front and back yard. Rent includes fridge, washer & dryer.