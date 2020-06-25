6907 E PEARL Street

Amenities
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home with den and 2-car garage in gated Vintage Hills at Las Sendas. Enjoy Las Sendas's golf course (fees apply), community pool and spa, hiking/walking trails, parks, playgrounds, sport courts near shopping, dining, and the Loop 202 Freeway, minutes from Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale, Tonto Nat'l Forest, Saguaro Lake, and Usery Pass Recreational Area. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly & one-time $95 administrative fee. No pets; certified/registered assistive animals only.