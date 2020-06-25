All apartments in Mesa
6907 E PEARL Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

6907 E PEARL Street

6907 East Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

6907 East Pearl Street, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home with den and 2-car garage in gated Vintage Hills at Las Sendas. Enjoy Las Sendas's golf course (fees apply), community pool and spa, hiking/walking trails, parks, playgrounds, sport courts near shopping, dining, and the Loop 202 Freeway, minutes from Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale, Tonto Nat'l Forest, Saguaro Lake, and Usery Pass Recreational Area. Tenant to pay 2% rental tax monthly & one-time $95 administrative fee. No pets; certified/registered assistive animals only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

