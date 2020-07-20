All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue

6857 East Lakeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6857 East Lakeview Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with tile in all the right places, kitchen with breakfast room, large great room, master bedroom with its own entrance/exit to the backyard, and much more! Don't miss out, it will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue have any available units?
6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6857 E LAKEVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
