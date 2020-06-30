Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6744 E MANNING Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6744 E MANNING Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:10 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6744 E MANNING Street
6744 East Manning Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6744 East Manning Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome location. Close to 202, great schools, shopping, golf courses and more. Great Room floor plan. Eat in Kitchen. No maintenance front and back yards.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6744 E MANNING Street have any available units?
6744 E MANNING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6744 E MANNING Street have?
Some of 6744 E MANNING Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6744 E MANNING Street currently offering any rent specials?
6744 E MANNING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 E MANNING Street pet-friendly?
No, 6744 E MANNING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 6744 E MANNING Street offer parking?
Yes, 6744 E MANNING Street offers parking.
Does 6744 E MANNING Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6744 E MANNING Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 E MANNING Street have a pool?
No, 6744 E MANNING Street does not have a pool.
Does 6744 E MANNING Street have accessible units?
No, 6744 E MANNING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 E MANNING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6744 E MANNING Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Similar Pages
Mesa 1 Bedrooms
Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with Parking
Mesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dobson Ranch
The Groves
Comite De Families En Accion
Kleinman Park
Ncra
Roosevelt
Mesa Grande
Augusta Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Mesa Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College