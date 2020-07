6730 E Preston St 28

Amenities

*** MESA BEAUTY IN THE GATED COMMUNITY - COZY TWO STORY HOUSE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BY LOOP202 IN A GATED COMMUNITY. PROPERTY FEATURES NEWER UPGRADED TILE( 1st FLOOR ALL IN TILE), FFRESH PAINT and NEW CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERS, PLUMBING FIXTURES & CUSTOM LIGHTING. . Master suite downstairs. EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR, N/S EXPOSURE. Easy to maintain desert landscape. PLEASE TECT BEA TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, APPLICATION CAN BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BASINCAPITALPROPERTIES.COM UNDER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TAB.



(RLNE4941361)