6714 East Melrose Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6714 East Melrose Street

6714 East Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

6714 East Melrose Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Please Excuse Our Mess- Few Repairs/Upgrades In Progress** Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Lake Subdivision of Corta Bella in Mesa. Just minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop-202 Freeway and beyond. Interior features Tile Flooring throughout Common Area, Laminate Wood Flooring in the Bedrooms, Open Living Room with Dining Area, Kitchen with All Appliances, Breakfast Room, Spacious Master with Dual Sinks, Walk In Closet and the list goes on! Rent Includes a Bi-Weekly Landscaping Service for the Front Yard! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 East Melrose Street have any available units?
6714 East Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 East Melrose Street have?
Some of 6714 East Melrose Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 East Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
6714 East Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 East Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6714 East Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 6714 East Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 6714 East Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 6714 East Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 East Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 East Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 6714 East Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 6714 East Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 6714 East Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 East Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6714 East Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
