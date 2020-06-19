All apartments in Mesa
6641 E ROLAND Street
6641 E ROLAND Street

6641 East Roland Street · (480) 421-8471
Location

6641 East Roland Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
New paint inside and out, and new carpet! Great 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in Manors at Red Mountain with split 2-car garage. Energy-efficient sunscreens, 13-foot vaulted ceilings, 18-in diagonal Italian tile, open floor plan, custom closet system in master, French doors, large great room with plant shelves, built-in garage cabinets, epoxied garage floor, laundry sink, R/O water system, rounded corners throughout, low-maintenance desertscape on drippers, covered patio, security system, community pool and spa, sides to common area, close to Saguaro Lake, golf (fees apply), dining, shopping, Loop 202 freeway, minutes to Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6641 E ROLAND Street have any available units?
6641 E ROLAND Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6641 E ROLAND Street have?
Some of 6641 E ROLAND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6641 E ROLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
6641 E ROLAND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6641 E ROLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 6641 E ROLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6641 E ROLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 6641 E ROLAND Street does offer parking.
Does 6641 E ROLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6641 E ROLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6641 E ROLAND Street have a pool?
Yes, 6641 E ROLAND Street has a pool.
Does 6641 E ROLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 6641 E ROLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6641 E ROLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6641 E ROLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
