6641 E ROLAND Street

Amenities
New paint inside and out, and new carpet! Great 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in Manors at Red Mountain with split 2-car garage. Energy-efficient sunscreens, 13-foot vaulted ceilings, 18-in diagonal Italian tile, open floor plan, custom closet system in master, French doors, large great room with plant shelves, built-in garage cabinets, epoxied garage floor, laundry sink, R/O water system, rounded corners throughout, low-maintenance desertscape on drippers, covered patio, security system, community pool and spa, sides to common area, close to Saguaro Lake, golf (fees apply), dining, shopping, Loop 202 freeway, minutes to Sky Harbor Airport, downtown Phoenix, midtown Scottsdale.