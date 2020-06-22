Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6635 E Virginia St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6635 E Virginia St
6635 East Virginia Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6635 East Virginia Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6635 E Virginia St, Mesa, AZ is a single family home that contains 1,475 sq ft and was built in 2003. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. home move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6635 E Virginia St have any available units?
6635 E Virginia St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 6635 E Virginia St currently offering any rent specials?
6635 E Virginia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 E Virginia St pet-friendly?
No, 6635 E Virginia St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 6635 E Virginia St offer parking?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not offer parking.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have a pool?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not have a pool.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have accessible units?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not have units with air conditioning.
