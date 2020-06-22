All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
6635 E Virginia St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6635 E Virginia St

6635 East Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Location

6635 East Virginia Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

6635 E Virginia St, Mesa, AZ is a single family home that contains 1,475 sq ft and was built in 2003. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. home move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 E Virginia St have any available units?
6635 E Virginia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 6635 E Virginia St currently offering any rent specials?
6635 E Virginia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 E Virginia St pet-friendly?
No, 6635 E Virginia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6635 E Virginia St offer parking?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not offer parking.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have a pool?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not have a pool.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have accessible units?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6635 E Virginia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6635 E Virginia St does not have units with air conditioning.
