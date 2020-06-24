663 N Orlando

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready, single level home on large corner lot in Mesa's Greenfield Manor. The open great room floorplan features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Eat-in kitchen features include plenty of cabinetry for storage, breakfast bar, and nook with bay window. The spacious master suite also offers bay window, private exit to covered patio, and large bath with walk-in closet, dual sinks, and garden tub. Additional bedrooms are generously sized. Enjoy the large, fencedbackyard w/ covered patio, perfect for family or entertaining. All appliances will convey as is.