6604 E Fairbrook Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

6604 E Fairbrook Street

6604 East Fairbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

6604 East Fairbrook Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Encanto

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,816 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a

(RLNE4771826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 E Fairbrook Street have any available units?
6604 E Fairbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6604 E Fairbrook Street have?
Some of 6604 E Fairbrook Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 E Fairbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
6604 E Fairbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 E Fairbrook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 E Fairbrook Street is pet friendly.
Does 6604 E Fairbrook Street offer parking?
Yes, 6604 E Fairbrook Street offers parking.
Does 6604 E Fairbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 E Fairbrook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 E Fairbrook Street have a pool?
Yes, 6604 E Fairbrook Street has a pool.
Does 6604 E Fairbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 6604 E Fairbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 E Fairbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 E Fairbrook Street has units with dishwashers.
