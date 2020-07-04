Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6440 E MELROSE Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6440 E MELROSE Street
6440 East Melrose Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6440 East Melrose Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home on the golf course at Painted Mountain! Newer flooring, appliances and paint. Exterior just painted. Screened back patio. 3 car garage. Walk to shopping. Shows very well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6440 E MELROSE Street have any available units?
6440 E MELROSE Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6440 E MELROSE Street have?
Some of 6440 E MELROSE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6440 E MELROSE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6440 E MELROSE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 E MELROSE Street pet-friendly?
No, 6440 E MELROSE Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 6440 E MELROSE Street offer parking?
Yes, 6440 E MELROSE Street offers parking.
Does 6440 E MELROSE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 E MELROSE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 E MELROSE Street have a pool?
No, 6440 E MELROSE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6440 E MELROSE Street have accessible units?
No, 6440 E MELROSE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 E MELROSE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6440 E MELROSE Street has units with dishwashers.
