All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6422 E June St
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM
1 of 11
6422 E June St
6422 East June Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6422 East June Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location, 3 bedroom home on a huge corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 car garage, fireplace, large backyard with pool and covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6422 E June St have any available units?
6422 E June St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6422 E June St have?
Some of 6422 E June St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6422 E June St currently offering any rent specials?
6422 E June St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 E June St pet-friendly?
No, 6422 E June St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 6422 E June St offer parking?
Yes, 6422 E June St offers parking.
Does 6422 E June St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 E June St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 E June St have a pool?
Yes, 6422 E June St has a pool.
Does 6422 E June St have accessible units?
No, 6422 E June St does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 E June St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6422 E June St has units with dishwashers.
