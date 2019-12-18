All apartments in Mesa
6422 E June St
6422 E June St

6422 East June Street · No Longer Available
Location

6422 East June Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location, 3 bedroom home on a huge corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 car garage, fireplace, large backyard with pool and covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 E June St have any available units?
6422 E June St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6422 E June St have?
Some of 6422 E June St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 E June St currently offering any rent specials?
6422 E June St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 E June St pet-friendly?
No, 6422 E June St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6422 E June St offer parking?
Yes, 6422 E June St offers parking.
Does 6422 E June St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 E June St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 E June St have a pool?
Yes, 6422 E June St has a pool.
Does 6422 E June St have accessible units?
No, 6422 E June St does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 E June St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6422 E June St has units with dishwashers.

