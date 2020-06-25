All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 640 South Mesa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
640 South Mesa Drive
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:23 AM

640 South Mesa Drive

640 South Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

640 South Mesa Drive, Mesa, AZ 85210
Pasadena

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,068 sq ft of living space in Mesa, AZ. Features include vinyl floors and carpeting, kitchen with white appliances, private back yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 South Mesa Drive have any available units?
640 South Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 640 South Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
640 South Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 South Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 South Mesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 640 South Mesa Drive offer parking?
No, 640 South Mesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 640 South Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 South Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 South Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 640 South Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 640 South Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 640 South Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 640 South Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 South Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 South Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 South Mesa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Madison
520 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College