All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 638 S PORTLAND --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
638 S PORTLAND --
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

638 S PORTLAND --

638 South Portland · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

638 South Portland, Mesa, AZ 85206
Sunland Village

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 S PORTLAND -- have any available units?
638 S PORTLAND -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 S PORTLAND -- have?
Some of 638 S PORTLAND --'s amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 S PORTLAND -- currently offering any rent specials?
638 S PORTLAND -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 S PORTLAND -- pet-friendly?
No, 638 S PORTLAND -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 638 S PORTLAND -- offer parking?
No, 638 S PORTLAND -- does not offer parking.
Does 638 S PORTLAND -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 S PORTLAND -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 S PORTLAND -- have a pool?
No, 638 S PORTLAND -- does not have a pool.
Does 638 S PORTLAND -- have accessible units?
No, 638 S PORTLAND -- does not have accessible units.
Does 638 S PORTLAND -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 S PORTLAND -- has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Premiere at Dana Park
1439 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College