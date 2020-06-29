All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

628 East Flower Avenue

628 East Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

628 East Flower Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.75% monthly city tax.(*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 East Flower Avenue have any available units?
628 East Flower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 628 East Flower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 East Flower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 East Flower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 East Flower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 628 East Flower Avenue offer parking?
No, 628 East Flower Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 628 East Flower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 East Flower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 East Flower Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 628 East Flower Avenue has a pool.
Does 628 East Flower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 East Flower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 East Flower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 East Flower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 East Flower Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 East Flower Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
