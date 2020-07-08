Rent Calculator
Mesa, AZ
6233 E PALM Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM
6233 E PALM Street
6233 East Palm Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6233 East Palm Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous single level East Mesa Home available now! Applications are done on a first come first served basis. Call to schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6233 E PALM Street have any available units?
6233 E PALM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6233 E PALM Street have?
Some of 6233 E PALM Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6233 E PALM Street currently offering any rent specials?
6233 E PALM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 E PALM Street pet-friendly?
No, 6233 E PALM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 6233 E PALM Street offer parking?
No, 6233 E PALM Street does not offer parking.
Does 6233 E PALM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6233 E PALM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 E PALM Street have a pool?
No, 6233 E PALM Street does not have a pool.
Does 6233 E PALM Street have accessible units?
No, 6233 E PALM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 E PALM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6233 E PALM Street has units with dishwashers.
