Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
623 S OLIVE --
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
623 S OLIVE --
623 South Olive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
623 South Olive, Mesa, AZ 85204
Watertower
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bathFenced private back yardwasher/dryer hookups2 car parking spaces off street
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 623 S OLIVE -- have any available units?
623 S OLIVE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 623 S OLIVE -- have?
Some of 623 S OLIVE --'s amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 623 S OLIVE -- currently offering any rent specials?
623 S OLIVE -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 S OLIVE -- pet-friendly?
No, 623 S OLIVE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 623 S OLIVE -- offer parking?
Yes, 623 S OLIVE -- offers parking.
Does 623 S OLIVE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 S OLIVE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 S OLIVE -- have a pool?
No, 623 S OLIVE -- does not have a pool.
Does 623 S OLIVE -- have accessible units?
No, 623 S OLIVE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 623 S OLIVE -- have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 S OLIVE -- does not have units with dishwashers.
