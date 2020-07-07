6202 E McKellips Road

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL**FAIRWAY, LAKE, AND MTN VIEWS! GOLF COURSE LOT! Impeccably furnished** This highly upgraded BASEMENT model is situated in the gated community of Tuscany Villas at Painted Mountain. 3001 sqft, 3 bed (2 masters), 3.5 bath, large game room downstairs with full wet bar and eating area, great room, dining area, and 2 car garage! Exquisite upgrades include: 42 in Alder cabinetry, Slab granite, 6 burner gas cooktop, stainless steal appliances,wood flooring, gas fireplace, jacuzzi tub, surround sound and much more! Tuscany Villas@ Painted Mountain offers a swimming pool, spas, fire pit, sport court, barbeque areas, the Toscano Members Club(featuring a fitness area, theater room and library)and is surrounded by Painted Mountain Golf Course and Resort.