All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 6202 E McKellips Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6202 E McKellips Road
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

6202 E McKellips Road

6202 East Mckellips Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6202 East Mckellips Road, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
ANNUAL RENTAL**FAIRWAY, LAKE, AND MTN VIEWS! GOLF COURSE LOT! Impeccably furnished** This highly upgraded BASEMENT model is situated in the gated community of Tuscany Villas at Painted Mountain. 3001 sqft, 3 bed (2 masters), 3.5 bath, large game room downstairs with full wet bar and eating area, great room, dining area, and 2 car garage! Exquisite upgrades include: 42 in Alder cabinetry, Slab granite, 6 burner gas cooktop, stainless steal appliances,wood flooring, gas fireplace, jacuzzi tub, surround sound and much more! Tuscany Villas@ Painted Mountain offers a swimming pool, spas, fire pit, sport court, barbeque areas, the Toscano Members Club(featuring a fitness area, theater room and library)and is surrounded by Painted Mountain Golf Course and Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 E McKellips Road have any available units?
6202 E McKellips Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 E McKellips Road have?
Some of 6202 E McKellips Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 E McKellips Road currently offering any rent specials?
6202 E McKellips Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 E McKellips Road pet-friendly?
No, 6202 E McKellips Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 6202 E McKellips Road offer parking?
Yes, 6202 E McKellips Road offers parking.
Does 6202 E McKellips Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 E McKellips Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 E McKellips Road have a pool?
Yes, 6202 E McKellips Road has a pool.
Does 6202 E McKellips Road have accessible units?
No, 6202 E McKellips Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 E McKellips Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6202 E McKellips Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Piedra by Mark-Taylor
4510 E Banner Gateway Dr
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College