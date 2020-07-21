Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
6165 E GLENCOVE Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6165 E GLENCOVE Street
6165 East Glencove Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6165 East Glencove Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Freedom Run
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Home features 1 bed and 1 bath downstairs, along with open Kitchen and family room. Remaining 2 beds and bath are upstairs. Great location close to freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6165 E GLENCOVE Street have any available units?
6165 E GLENCOVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 6165 E GLENCOVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6165 E GLENCOVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6165 E GLENCOVE Street pet-friendly?
No, 6165 E GLENCOVE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 6165 E GLENCOVE Street offer parking?
No, 6165 E GLENCOVE Street does not offer parking.
Does 6165 E GLENCOVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6165 E GLENCOVE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6165 E GLENCOVE Street have a pool?
No, 6165 E GLENCOVE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6165 E GLENCOVE Street have accessible units?
No, 6165 E GLENCOVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6165 E GLENCOVE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6165 E GLENCOVE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6165 E GLENCOVE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6165 E GLENCOVE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
