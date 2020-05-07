All apartments in Mesa
607 W. Medina
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

607 W. Medina

607 W Medina Ave · No Longer Available
Location

607 W Medina Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH POOL HOME NEAR FREEWAYS.... - GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, EATING BAR IN KITCHEN, NICE POOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, FREEWAYS, ENTERTAINMENT, SCHOOLS, ITS A MUST SEE !!!

(RLNE4058766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 W. Medina have any available units?
607 W. Medina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 607 W. Medina currently offering any rent specials?
607 W. Medina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 W. Medina pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 W. Medina is pet friendly.
Does 607 W. Medina offer parking?
No, 607 W. Medina does not offer parking.
Does 607 W. Medina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 W. Medina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 W. Medina have a pool?
Yes, 607 W. Medina has a pool.
Does 607 W. Medina have accessible units?
No, 607 W. Medina does not have accessible units.
Does 607 W. Medina have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 W. Medina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 W. Medina have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 W. Medina does not have units with air conditioning.
