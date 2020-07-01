Rent Calculator
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 N RESEDA Circle
605 North Reseda Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
605 North Reseda Circle, Mesa, AZ 85205
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Owner Agent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 N RESEDA Circle have any available units?
605 N RESEDA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 605 N RESEDA Circle have?
Some of 605 N RESEDA Circle's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 605 N RESEDA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
605 N RESEDA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N RESEDA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 605 N RESEDA Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 605 N RESEDA Circle offer parking?
No, 605 N RESEDA Circle does not offer parking.
Does 605 N RESEDA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 N RESEDA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N RESEDA Circle have a pool?
No, 605 N RESEDA Circle does not have a pool.
Does 605 N RESEDA Circle have accessible units?
No, 605 N RESEDA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N RESEDA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 N RESEDA Circle has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
