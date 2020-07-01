All apartments in Mesa
604 West Emerald Avenue
604 West Emerald Avenue

604 West Emerald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

604 West Emerald Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Powell Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Spacious sun room that leads to the backyard with swimming pool! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 West Emerald Avenue have any available units?
604 West Emerald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 West Emerald Avenue have?
Some of 604 West Emerald Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 West Emerald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
604 West Emerald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 West Emerald Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 West Emerald Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 604 West Emerald Avenue offer parking?
No, 604 West Emerald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 604 West Emerald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 West Emerald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 West Emerald Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 604 West Emerald Avenue has a pool.
Does 604 West Emerald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 604 West Emerald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 604 West Emerald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 West Emerald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

