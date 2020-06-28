602 N. May #6

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with updates throughout. Neutral paint, carpet and tile in this well maintained property. Conveniently located near Mesa Riverview, Chicago Cubs facility, restaurants, shopping and freeway access. This property won't last long!
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1050
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE5147093)