602 N. May #6
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

602 N. May #6

602 N May · No Longer Available
Location

602 N May, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with updates throughout. Neutral paint, carpet and tile in this well maintained property. Conveniently located near Mesa Riverview, Chicago Cubs facility, restaurants, shopping and freeway access. This property won't last long!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1050
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 2%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5147093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 N. May #6 have any available units?
602 N. May #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 602 N. May #6 currently offering any rent specials?
602 N. May #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 N. May #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 N. May #6 is pet friendly.
Does 602 N. May #6 offer parking?
No, 602 N. May #6 does not offer parking.
Does 602 N. May #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 N. May #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 N. May #6 have a pool?
No, 602 N. May #6 does not have a pool.
Does 602 N. May #6 have accessible units?
No, 602 N. May #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 602 N. May #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 N. May #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 N. May #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 N. May #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
