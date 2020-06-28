602 N. May #6

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with updates throughout. Neutral paint, carpet and tile in this well maintained property. Conveniently located near Mesa Riverview, Chicago Cubs facility, restaurants, shopping and freeway access. This property won't last long!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1050

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 2%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE5147093)