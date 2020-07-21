All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

5947 E Nance St

5947 East Nance Street · No Longer Available
Location

5947 East Nance Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
The Wells

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bed 2.5 bath in Mesa! - Perfect two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath East Mesa home! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Half bath downstairs as well as a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor, fresh new paint and new carpet throughout the entire home! 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.

$1395.00 rent + 3% tax/admin fee

$1250.00 security deposit

$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and required to carry renter's insurance.

Pets allowed, If pet accepted, depends on size and breed. Fees and pet rent apply. Please ask for details.

Call today to schedule a showing (480) 485-3333 or email mgmt@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE4610768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5947 E Nance St have any available units?
5947 E Nance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5947 E Nance St have?
Some of 5947 E Nance St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5947 E Nance St currently offering any rent specials?
5947 E Nance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5947 E Nance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5947 E Nance St is pet friendly.
Does 5947 E Nance St offer parking?
Yes, 5947 E Nance St offers parking.
Does 5947 E Nance St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5947 E Nance St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5947 E Nance St have a pool?
Yes, 5947 E Nance St has a pool.
Does 5947 E Nance St have accessible units?
No, 5947 E Nance St does not have accessible units.
Does 5947 E Nance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5947 E Nance St does not have units with dishwashers.
