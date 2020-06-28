5926 E Norwood St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Perfect 2 Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath East Mesa Home! New carpet and Stainless steel appliances! - Perfect two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath East Mesa home! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Half bath downstairs as well as a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor, fresh new paint and new carpet throughout the entire home! 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.



$1475/mo rent + 3% tax/admin fee



$1250 security deposit



$35.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and required to carry renter's insurance.



Pets allowed, If pet accepted, depends on size and breed. Fees and pet rent apply. Please ask for details.



Call michael 480 485 3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com



(RLNE2764150)