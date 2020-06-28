All apartments in Mesa
5926 E Norwood St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5926 E Norwood St

5926 East Norwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5926 East Norwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
The Wells

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Perfect 2 Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath East Mesa Home! New carpet and Stainless steel appliances! - Perfect two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath East Mesa home! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Half bath downstairs as well as a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor, fresh new paint and new carpet throughout the entire home! 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.

$1475/mo rent + 3% tax/admin fee

$1250 security deposit

$35.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and required to carry renter's insurance.

Pets allowed, If pet accepted, depends on size and breed. Fees and pet rent apply. Please ask for details.

Call michael 480 485 3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE2764150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 E Norwood St have any available units?
5926 E Norwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 E Norwood St have?
Some of 5926 E Norwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 E Norwood St currently offering any rent specials?
5926 E Norwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 E Norwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5926 E Norwood St is pet friendly.
Does 5926 E Norwood St offer parking?
Yes, 5926 E Norwood St offers parking.
Does 5926 E Norwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5926 E Norwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 E Norwood St have a pool?
Yes, 5926 E Norwood St has a pool.
Does 5926 E Norwood St have accessible units?
No, 5926 E Norwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 E Norwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 E Norwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
