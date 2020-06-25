All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5925 E Norwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5925 E Norwood St
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

5925 E Norwood St

5925 East Norwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5925 East Norwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
The Wells

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom East Mesa Home! - Perfect two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath East Mesa home! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Half bath downstairs as well as a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor, fresh new paint and new carpet throughout the entire home! 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.

$1325/mo rent + 3% tax/admin fee
$1250 security deposit (could be up to $1850 pending credit status, $250 non-refundable.

$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and required to carry renter's insurance.

Pets allowed, If pet accepted, depends on size and breed. Fees and pet rent apply. Please ask for details.

Call or text Socorro today to schedule a showing (480)485-6445!

(RLNE1897640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 E Norwood St have any available units?
5925 E Norwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 E Norwood St have?
Some of 5925 E Norwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 E Norwood St currently offering any rent specials?
5925 E Norwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 E Norwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5925 E Norwood St is pet friendly.
Does 5925 E Norwood St offer parking?
Yes, 5925 E Norwood St offers parking.
Does 5925 E Norwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5925 E Norwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 E Norwood St have a pool?
Yes, 5925 E Norwood St has a pool.
Does 5925 E Norwood St have accessible units?
No, 5925 E Norwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 E Norwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 E Norwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College