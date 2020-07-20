5924 E Norwood St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect 2 Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath East Mesa Home! - Perfect two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath East Mesa home! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Half bath downstairs as well as a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the 2nd floor, fresh new paint and new carpet throughout the entire home! 2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.



$1375/mo rent + 3% tax/admin fee



$1375 security deposit (could be up to $2,062.50 pending credit status, $250 non-refundable.



$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and required to carry renter's insurance.



Pets allowed, If pet accepted, depends on size and breed. Fees and pet rent apply. Please ask for details.



Call today to schedule a showing (480) 485-6445



