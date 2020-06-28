5852 E Norwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story East Mesa Home! - Gorgeously remodeled East Mesa Home is now available for immediate move in and plush living!



Perfect two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath East Mesa home! Vaulted ceilings in family room, Dining and kitchen area all open up to each other, great for entertaining. Updated carpet and fresh paint! Beautiful new tile throughout the kitchen, hallway, laundry area and all bathrooms!



All Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher! Stunning new countertops and cabinets! Half bath downstairs as well as a large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Master suite is large with great natural sunlight exposure! Brand new vanities installed in both full bathrooms!



2 car attached garage and large fenced yard. Near community pool & community playground. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more.



Call today to schedule a tour at (480)485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com



$1395 rent + monthly 3% rental tax



$1250 security deposit



$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)



(RLNE2764152)