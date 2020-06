5808 E BROWN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

*FURNISHED - SEASONAL RENTAL** BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN & BATHS, REAL WOOD FLOORS IN BOTH UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOMS (QUEEN BEDS);3RD BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS(FUTON BED) NEAR FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, DIAGONAL TILE THROUGH-OUT DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER BATH UPSTAIRS HAS SHOWER,OTHER HAS BOTH. VERY UPGRADED AND ELEGANT. COMMUNITY POOL DIRECTLY OUT FRONT DOOR. BBQ IN BACK AREA.SEASONAL RATE OF $2,600 RUNS FROM DECEMBER THROUGH APRIL ***ELECTRIC CAPPED AT $150/MO.*** CLOSE TO SHOPPING, FREEWAY, GOLF, COME THAW OUT & ENJOY OUR GREAT ARIZONA SUNSHINE!!!!!