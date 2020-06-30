All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 17 2020

5751 E. Ellis St.

5751 East Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

5751 East Ellis Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
5751 E. Ellis St. Available 03/01/20 Alta Mesa w/Pool! - Located in Alta Mesa! Screened in Sun-room overlooking the refreshing pool!
3 bedrooms 2 baths. Bright open kitchen.Great room floor plan. Master-bath has double sinks and walk in closet PLUS french doors that open to the enclosed patio. North/South exposure. Single level. 2 car garage. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2518505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 E. Ellis St. have any available units?
5751 E. Ellis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5751 E. Ellis St. have?
Some of 5751 E. Ellis St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 E. Ellis St. currently offering any rent specials?
5751 E. Ellis St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 E. Ellis St. pet-friendly?
No, 5751 E. Ellis St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5751 E. Ellis St. offer parking?
Yes, 5751 E. Ellis St. offers parking.
Does 5751 E. Ellis St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5751 E. Ellis St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 E. Ellis St. have a pool?
Yes, 5751 E. Ellis St. has a pool.
Does 5751 E. Ellis St. have accessible units?
No, 5751 E. Ellis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 E. Ellis St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5751 E. Ellis St. does not have units with dishwashers.

