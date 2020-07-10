Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
561 North Hobson
561 North Hobson
·
No Longer Available
Location
561 North Hobson, Mesa, AZ 85203
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 561 North Hobson have any available units?
561 North Hobson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 561 North Hobson have?
Some of 561 North Hobson's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 561 North Hobson currently offering any rent specials?
561 North Hobson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 North Hobson pet-friendly?
No, 561 North Hobson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 561 North Hobson offer parking?
No, 561 North Hobson does not offer parking.
Does 561 North Hobson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 North Hobson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 North Hobson have a pool?
Yes, 561 North Hobson has a pool.
Does 561 North Hobson have accessible units?
No, 561 North Hobson does not have accessible units.
Does 561 North Hobson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 North Hobson has units with dishwashers.
