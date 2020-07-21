546 South 74th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Nice 3 bedroom home on a large lot. Full interior remodel with a brand new Kitchen. New Kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet and granite counters. All fresh paint, updated light fixtures, and ceiling fans. Nice sized bedrooms with blinds on all the windows. Ready to go! Dual pane windows, newer ac unit and newer roof.

Nice 3 bedroom home on a large lot. Full interior remodel with a brand new Kitchen. New Kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet and granite counters. All fresh paint, updated light fixtures, and ceiling fans.