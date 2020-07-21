All apartments in Mesa
546 South 74th Place

546 South 74th Place · No Longer Available
Location

546 South 74th Place, Mesa, AZ 85208
Golden Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Nice 3 bedroom home on a large lot. Full interior remodel with a brand new Kitchen. New Kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet and granite counters. All fresh paint, updated light fixtures, and ceiling fans. Nice sized bedrooms with blinds on all the windows. Ready to go! Dual pane windows, newer ac unit and newer roof.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 South 74th Place have any available units?
546 South 74th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 South 74th Place have?
Some of 546 South 74th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 South 74th Place currently offering any rent specials?
546 South 74th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 South 74th Place pet-friendly?
No, 546 South 74th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 546 South 74th Place offer parking?
Yes, 546 South 74th Place offers parking.
Does 546 South 74th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 South 74th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 South 74th Place have a pool?
No, 546 South 74th Place does not have a pool.
Does 546 South 74th Place have accessible units?
No, 546 South 74th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 546 South 74th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 South 74th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
