All apartments in Mesa
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:04 PM
1 of 6
546 N Drew
546 North Drew Street West
·
No Longer Available
Location
546 North Drew Street West, Mesa, AZ 85201
La Cruz
Amenities
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 546 N Drew have any available units?
546 N Drew doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 546 N Drew have?
Some of 546 N Drew's amenities include microwave, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 546 N Drew currently offering any rent specials?
546 N Drew is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 N Drew pet-friendly?
No, 546 N Drew is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 546 N Drew offer parking?
No, 546 N Drew does not offer parking.
Does 546 N Drew have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 N Drew does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 N Drew have a pool?
No, 546 N Drew does not have a pool.
Does 546 N Drew have accessible units?
No, 546 N Drew does not have accessible units.
Does 546 N Drew have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 N Drew does not have units with dishwashers.
