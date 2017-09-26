5450 East Dolphin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206 Diamond Star
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Property in a fantastic location! Easy access to US 60. Huge lot size with RV gate!No HOA! Family Friendly neighborhood! Regularly cleaned and sanitized! Ask about our COVID-19 friendly showing process.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue have any available units?
5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue have?
Some of 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.