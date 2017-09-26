All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue

5450 East Dolphin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5450 East Dolphin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Diamond Star

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Property in a fantastic location! Easy access to US 60. Huge lot size with RV gate!No HOA! Family Friendly neighborhood! Regularly cleaned and sanitized! Ask about our COVID-19 friendly showing process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue have any available units?
5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue have?
Some of 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue offer parking?
No, 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5450 E DOLPHIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College