Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:30 AM

5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7

5445 E McKellips Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5445 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85215
Alta Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available in a beautiful 55+ gated community off of Mckellips and Higley! This home includes all tile and 2 car garage, access to a community pool & park, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 have any available units?
5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 have?
Some of 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 currently offering any rent specials?
5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 pet-friendly?
No, 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 offer parking?
Yes, 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 offers parking.
Does 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 have a pool?
Yes, 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 has a pool.
Does 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 have accessible units?
No, 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5445 E McKellips Rd UNIT 7 has units with dishwashers.

